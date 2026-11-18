2 buses torched in Pirojpur, helper found dead inside one
Two buses were set on fire in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur early Wednesday. A bus helper who was asleep inside one of the vehicles was burnt to death in the incident.
The fires broke out at Bhandaria Bus Stand at around 4:00 am.
The deceased was identified as Siam, 25, son of Kabir Hossain of Idilkathi village in Babuganj upazila of Barishal.
According to Bhandaria police, miscreants set fire to two buses parked at the bus stand, belonging to Bahak Paribahan and Lisa Paribahan. Fire service personnel rushed to the scene after being alerted and brought the fires under control. Siam’s burnt body was later recovered from inside the Bahak Paribahan bus.
Bhandaria police station Officer-in-Charge Dewan Jaglul Hasan said the body would be sent to hospital for an autopsy.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said no member of Siam’s family had contacted the police. Nor had the bus owners filed any complaint.
“If a complaint is lodged, legal action will be taken following an investigation,” he added.