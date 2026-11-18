Two buses were set on fire in Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur early Wednesday. A bus helper who was asleep inside one of the vehicles was burnt to death in the incident.

The fires broke out at Bhandaria Bus Stand at around 4:00 am.

The deceased was identified as Siam, 25, son of Kabir Hossain of Idilkathi village in Babuganj upazila of Barishal.