A force is enslaving itself to foreigners in politics: Salahuddin Ahmad
BNP’s Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmad said, “Those who were forces on India’s side have fled to India. Another force is enslaving itself to foreign powers, and they are playing politics by creating various kinds of confusion in Bangladesh. We are the force of Bangladesh, the force of the Bangladeshi people. Our slogan is Bangladesh first for all.”
He made these remarks at a street rally held in North Manikpur village of Surajpur-Manikpur Union, Chakaria Upazila, before Friday prayers.
Salahuddin Ahmad is the BNP-nominated candidate for Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency. He has been elected Member of Parliament from this constituency three times, and his wife Hasina Ahmad has been elected once.
Two other candidates are contesting in this constituency in the upcoming election. They are Abdullah Al Farooq of Jamaat-e-Islami and Sarwar Alam Kutubi of Islami Andolan.
At the rally, Salahuddin Ahmad said, “We have regained ownership of the country and freed democracy from blockade. We must further strengthen that democracy so that we all feel we are the owners of this state. Therefore, on 12 February, each of us must exercise our right to vote freely and independently.”
Referring to various development initiatives, Salahuddin Ahmad said, “BNP has fought throughout its life for the development, democracy, and progress of this country. Unitedly, with the people, we will establish in the future a prosperous, equality-based, humane, and dignity-based just Bangladesh. For that establishment, each of you must support the paddy sheaf symbol on the 12th.”
Salahuddin Ahmad added, “The alternative name for this country’s development, progress, and advancement is BNP. The alternative name for democracy is BNP. Therefore, we are the force on Bangladesh’s side. In all matters of policy-making, we will prioritise the interests of Bangladesh. Keeping Bangladesh’s interests intact, we will build a strong, prosperous, and democratic Bangladesh in the future.”
After the rally, Salahuddin Ahmad continued his election campaign in Surajpur-Manikpur, Kakara, and Jiddbazar areas of Chakaria Upazila.