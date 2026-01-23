A force is enslaving itself to foreigners in politics: Salahuddin Ahmad

Salahuddin Ahmad is the BNP-nominated candidate for Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency. He has been elected Member of Parliament from this constituency three times, and his wife Hasina Ahmad has been elected once.

Two other candidates are contesting in this constituency in the upcoming election. They are Abdullah Al Farooq of Jamaat-e-Islami and Sarwar Alam Kutubi of Islami Andolan.

At the rally, Salahuddin Ahmad said, “We have regained ownership of the country and freed democracy from blockade. We must further strengthen that democracy so that we all feel we are the owners of this state. Therefore, on 12 February, each of us must exercise our right to vote freely and independently.”