Swechchashebak League activist beaten to death in Shariatpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 32-year-old Swechchashebak League activist was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals in Naria upazila of Shariatpur district on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Khan, former publicity secretary of Swechchashebak League's Naria municipality unit and son of Abdus Salam Khan.

Mamun and Mokhles Bepary, organising secretary of Awami League's Naria municipality unit, had been at loggerheads over political issues, said Mahbub Alam, officer-in-charge of Naria Police Station.

As a sequel to the enmity, supporters of Mokhles attacked Mamun with iron rods in front of Naria Pilot Girls High School while he was returning home on Wednesday.

He was taken to a local hospital around 9pm where doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the news spread, supporters of Mamun beat up Mokhles mercilessly, leaving him injured. "He is being treated at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," the police officer said.

No written complaint has been lodged yet, said the OC.

