Youth hacked while undergoing treatment in Gopalganj hospital

A young man receiving treatment at the Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex in Gopalganj was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons inside the health complex today, Friday morning.

The injured youth, Russell Biswas, 25, son of Jamal Biswas from Barshapara village, is in critical condition, said physicians and family members.

Local sources said a long-standing land dispute had been ongoing between Russell’s family and his uncle, Panna Biswas. As part of the conflict, associates of Panna allegedly assaulted Russell on Thursday night.