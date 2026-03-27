Youth hacked while undergoing treatment in Gopalganj hospital
A young man receiving treatment at the Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex in Gopalganj was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons inside the health complex today, Friday morning.
The injured youth, Russell Biswas, 25, son of Jamal Biswas from Barshapara village, is in critical condition, said physicians and family members.
Local sources said a long-standing land dispute had been ongoing between Russell’s family and his uncle, Panna Biswas. As part of the conflict, associates of Panna allegedly assaulted Russell on Thursday night.
Russell was admitted to the Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex on Friday morning. It is alleged that even after his admission there, Panna’s associates entered the hospital and attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.
Russell’s brother, Rabiul Biswas, said that in connection with the dispute over land, his uncle Panna Biswas’s associates assaulted Russell on Thursday night. He alleged that after Russell was taken to hospital, Shawon Biswas, Babu Biswas, Manik Biswas, Anik Biswas and Hafizur Biswas attacked him with Chinese axes, causing severe injuries.
Attempts to contact Panna Biswas were unsuccessful, as he was not found at home and his mobile phone was switched off.
Mridul Kumar Das, upazila health and family planning officer, told Prothom Alo that Russell had arrived from Barshapara for treatment in the morning. “At that time, five to six miscreants entered the hospital and attacked him, leaving him critically injured. He was given primary treatment and referred to Dhaka for advanced care,” he said.
Sub-inspector Subrata Malo of Kotalipara Police Station said police rushed to the hospital after receiving the news and soon brought the situation under control. He added that legal action would be taken upon receiving a formal complaint.