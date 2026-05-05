Ambulance carrying gunshot victim attacked again in Khulna
A youth named Raju Hawlader (38), who is listed in arrest warrants, was shot in Khulna city.
Later, while being taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment, the ambulance carrying him was allegedly targeted with gunfire.
The injured Raju Hawlader is a resident of the Shipyard area under Labanchara police station.
Police said he has multiple cases filed against him in different districts of the country, including murder and robbery.
There are arrest warrants against him in four cases at Labanchara police station.
According to police and local sources, Raju was shot in the abdomen yesterday, Monday, near the Koba Mosque area under Labanchara police station in the city. He was taken in critical condition to Khulna Medical College Hospital. However, details on when and how he was shot were unavailable.
As his condition deteriorated, it was decided around 12:30am on Tuesday night to send him to Dhaka for better treatment. At that time, when the ambulance reached the Kudir Bottola area of Rupsha upazila, shots were allegedly fired upon.
Katakhali highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Zafar Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I have heard that while a team from Labanchara police station was taking him to Dhaka in an ambulance for treatment, someone fired at the ambulance in the Kudir Bottola area. Later, they informed us and requested additional security. We provided police protection and escorted them through our station area.”
He added that no one was harmed in the incident. They did not verify whether the bullets hit the ambulance. At night, they only requested assistance, and the police provided that.
Labanchara police station OC Syed Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo that it is still unclear when and where the shooting of Raju took place.
He was found at Khulna Medical College Hospital at night, with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. There are arrest warrants against him in four cases at the police station. He was later sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment.
Police are working to identify the motive behind the incident and those involved. The OC, however, could not provide detailed information regarding the alleged shooting at the ambulance.