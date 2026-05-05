Ambulance carrying gunshot victim attacked again in Khulna

A youth named Raju Hawlader (38), who is listed in arrest warrants, was shot in Khulna city.

Later, while being taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment, the ambulance carrying him was allegedly targeted with gunfire.

The injured Raju Hawlader is a resident of the Shipyard area under Labanchara police station.

Police said he has multiple cases filed against him in different districts of the country, including murder and robbery.

There are arrest warrants against him in four cases at Labanchara police station.