Fire in Chattogram bank under control
Firefighters have managed to bring the fire at a United Commercial Bank (UCB) branch in Chattogram under control, following two hours of frantic efforts.
The fire originated at the UCB branch in the Rifle Club building on Jubilee Road around 7:00 pm on Saturday. Four firefighting units rushed to the spot from Chandanpura and Nandan Kanan fire service stations.
They managed to bring the blaze under control around 9:00 pm, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defense.
It could not be known immediately what sparked the fire there.
Moin Uddin Chowdhury, manager (operations) of the UCB branch, told Prothom Alo that the fire incident took place around 7:00 pm when the branch was closed.
“I came to the spot after being reported by the security personnel. Fire Service members are also here,” he said, adding smoke was still billowing out of the building.