Journalist went live on extortion in afternoon, hacked to death in public at night

Miscreants hacked to death a journalist in Gazipur in the Chandana Chowrasta area of the city around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Prior to this, he had gone live on Facebook from the same area in the afternoon, exposing extortion from street vendors and local shops.

The deceased was Md Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, from Bhatipara village in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh. He was a staff reporter for the Daily Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur. A video of his murder has since spread on Facebook.