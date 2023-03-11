RU students clash with locals, at least 200 injured

Identities of five injured students were available immediately. They are: Imam Ul Hussain, a student of sociology; Raihan, president of university unit Chhatra Federation; Mir Kadim and Aupi Karim, students of mass communication and journalism and Arif, a student of philosophy department.
The names of the other injured students could not be known immediately.
Witnesses, locals and university students said a student named Al Amin Akash was returning to the campus from Bogura on a bus of ‘Mohammad Paribahan'. He locked into an altercation with bus driver Shariful and his assistant Ripan over sitting on the bus. The assistant and the student restarted their argument when the bus reached at Binodpur gate of the campus. At one point, a local shopkeeper joined the altercation with the RU student. By this other students of sociology department rushed to the scene and the clash broke out between local shopkeepers and the students. The locals later attacked the students and a chase and counter chase followed.
RU journalist association’s president Taufiq Quaiyum said students and locals locked into clash over an altercation on a bus.
A member of the association named Mir Kadim was injured while on duty, he added.
Proctor Asabul Haque said, “We are trying to quell the situation. Law enforcers are also working here.”
More to follow...