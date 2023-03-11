RU students clash with locals, at least 200 injured

At least 200 students of Rajshahi University have been injured in a clash with the locals at Binodpur gate area. The clash ensued at around 7:00 in the evening on Saturday and has been going on as of 8:30pm.

Severely injured students are being sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and the less severely injured students are being treated at the university medical center.

Pro-vice chancellor of the RU Sultan Ul Islam told Prothom Alo, “At least 200 students were injured. The ambulance is not adequate and we are sending the students to RMC (Rajshahi Medical College Hospital) by buses.”