Heavy rain, flash floods submerge paddy fields in Sunamganj, 2 embankments collapse

Sunamganj has recorded the highest rainfall of the season in the past 24 hours as 137 millimeters of rain fell from 9:00 am Monday to 9:00 am Tuesday.

At the same time, flash floods from upstream hills have surged into the region. As a result, water levels in haors and rivers have risen, submerging paddy fields before farmers’ eyes.

Meanwhile, under pressure from the rising water, two embankments in two upazilas have collapsed, causing crop losses.

Agricultural officials say that about 44 per cent of haor paddy has been harvested so far in Sunamganj. However, half of the Boro crop remains unharvested, leaving the situation heavily dependent on weather conditions.

Farmers in the haor areas have been left disoriented by the excessive rainfall and floodwaters. Adverse weather, rising water pressure in haors, fear of lightning, and a shortage of harvesting labourers have deepened the crisis.

Heavy rain since Monday night and Tuesday morning has submerged paddy in many haor fields. Additionally, rising water levels have damaged harvested paddy kept in drying yards.

Flood-control embankments in the haor region are also at high risk. This morning, an embankment at Ikrachai Haor in Chandalipara village under Banshikunda South union of Madhyanagar upazila collapsed, submerging crops. The Gujauni embankment in Dekhar Haor has also been washed away by strong currents. Neither embankment was under the Bangladesh Water Development Board; they had been repaired by local residents.