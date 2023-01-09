Teachers count Tk 500 each to gift gold rings, refrigerator

According to the teachers, they went to the residence of the state minister, Zakir Hossain, at Rowmari on Sunday to attend the reception of Safayet Bin Zakir, announcing a holiday to all primary schools. The education officer said the holiday was granted from the reserved leave of the headteacher.
A total of 1,300 teachers were invited to the event from these primary schools. Teachers who attended the party had to pay Tk 500 per head. Gold rings for the newlywed couple, a refrigerator and a washing machine were purchased with the collected amount, they added.
The former general secretary of Rowmari upazila teachers’ association, Rezaul Karim, said all teachers of 265 primary schools under the constituency of state minister Zakir Hossain were invited to the wedding. That’s why a holiday was announced on Sunday. But all teachers from these three upazilas didn’t turn up at the party.
Rowmari upazila teachers’ association gifted gold rings to the state minister’s son and his wife, he added.
Wishing to be anonymous, several teachers said they handed over the contributing portion to the president and secretary of the upazila teachers’ association. They collected over Tk 500,000.
Chilmari upazila teachers’ association president Mizanur Rahman said the state minister invited them to the wedding party of his son. The upazila teachers’ association went to the ceremony with 20 kg sweets. No teacher was pressurised to make the contribution. Those who joined the party contributed to purchase the gifts.
It is learnt that the state minister arranged an elaborate wedding party with lavish meals, including beef, mutton and chicken, for around 10,000 people. But many had to return home without having any food.
A teacher, requesting to be unnamed, said there are more than 1,000 teachers in the primary schools. A total of 10,000 people attended the exorbitant affair, including relatives and 4,000 leaders and activists of the ruling Awami-League (AL) from 15 unions.
Another teacher from Naya Char said, "We had to make a contribution to attend the occasion. But I won’t say how much I paid. The arrangement was over-the-top but they could not feed all guests."