Relentless rain brings Chattogram to a standstill; little relief in sight

Dark clouds have blanketed the sky since dawn. At times the rain falls as a drizzle, at others in torrential downpours. For several consecutive days, Chattogram has seen little or no sunshine.

Roads have grown quieter, water has accumulated in parts of the city, and anxiety is mounting among residents living at the foot of surrounding hills. The question on many people's minds is: when will the rain finally ease?

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) says heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Chattogram for at least another two days.