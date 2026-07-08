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Relentless rain brings Chattogram to a standstill; little relief in sight

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Rainwater has accumulated on the road in the Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram. The photograph was taken in the afternoon of 7 July 2026Prothom Alo

Dark clouds have blanketed the sky since dawn. At times the rain falls as a drizzle, at others in torrential downpours. For several consecutive days, Chattogram has seen little or no sunshine.

Roads have grown quieter, water has accumulated in parts of the city, and anxiety is mounting among residents living at the foot of surrounding hills. The question on many people's minds is: when will the rain finally ease?

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) says heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Chattogram for at least another two days.

The department recorded 284 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours until 6:00 am on Wednesday, a level classified as very heavy rainfall.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 8:30 am on Wednesday, meteorologist Abdul Hamid said the persistent rain was being driven by an active monsoon.

Navigating flooded streets amidst heavy rain proves a harrowing ordeal. The photo is taken on 7 July 2026
Sowrav Das/Prothom Alo

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the Chattogram region for at least the next two days,” he said.

While rainfall is a familiar feature of the monsoon season, the almost uninterrupted downpours of recent days have disrupted everyday life across the city. Office workers continue their daily commute beneath umbrellas, traffic has slowed considerably, and footpath vendors are seeing fewer customers.

Persistent rainfall has left this section of the road submerged under knee-deep water, bringing traffic to a standstill. Students and other pedestrians wade through the floodwaters to reach their destinations. The photograph was taken in the Maischhari area along the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road on 7 July 2026
Prothom Alo

Uncertain when the next downpour may arrive, many residents are choosing not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

The severe weather has also disrupted education. All Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Wednesday under the Chattogram Education Board have been postponed, leaving students and their parents facing uncertainty.

Torrential rainfall has left the Reazuddin Bazar area of Chattogram city submerged in knee-deep water. Despite the severe waterlogging, residents have been forced to navigate the floods to attend to urgent matters. The photo is taken in 7 July 2026
Sowrav Das/Prothom Alo

The prolonged rain has also heightened the risk of landslides, increasing concern for people living in settlements along the city's hillsides. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, six people were killed in wall collapses and landslides in Rangunia Upazila of Chattogram, Baghaichhari in Rangamati, and Cox's Bazar.

Heavy rain also caused waterlogging in several parts of Chattogram on Tuesday. However, the Chattogram City Corporation said most floodwater receded quickly once the rainfall eased, attributing the improvement to regular maintenance and clearance of canals and drainage channels.

As floodwaters enters Reazuddin Bazar, trading in numerous shops is severely disrupted. The photo is taken on 7 July 2026
Sowrav Das/Prothom Alo

Meteorologists say Bangladesh is now in the middle of the monsoon season, when moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal frequently generate dense rain-bearing clouds. With the monsoon remaining active, there is little prospect of any significant improvement in the weather for now.

For the people of Chattogram, umbrellas and raincoats remain essential, while the return of clear skies is, for the time being, still hidden behind the clouds.

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