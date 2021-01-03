IU student ‘kills herself’

A female student of the Department of Law and Land Management at the Islamic University reportedly took her life at Adarshapara area in Jhenaidah sadar upazila on Saturday evening, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Fabiha Suha, daughter of one Sheikh Selim, a resident of the upazila. Suha was a third-year student at the university.
Quoting locals, Jhenaidah police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman Khan said that Suha’s mother beat her over a family feud on Friday.
Her parents went to a pitha festival leaving her home on Saturday and found her hanging from the ceiling when they returned.
Later, they took Suha to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police official said.
On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body.
An unnatural death case had been filed with Jhenaidah police station in this regard, Mizanur Rahman Khan said, adding, police were looking into the matter.