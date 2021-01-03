IU student ‘kills herself’

A female student of the Department of Law and Land Management at the Islamic University reportedly took her life at Adarshapara area in Jhenaidah sadar upazila on Saturday evening, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Fabiha Suha, daughter of one Sheikh Selim, a resident of the upazila. Suha was a third-year student at the university.

Quoting locals, Jhenaidah police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman Khan said that Suha’s mother beat her over a family feud on Friday.