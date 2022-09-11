People wake up to noise of firing

Myanmar military and Arakan Army have been fighting fiercely for a month in Walidong hill inside Myanmar territory opposite to the Bangladesh border at Ghumdhum area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari.

Heavy firing started at around 6:00 am today, Sunday.

As of writing this report around 12:00 pm, the huge noise of shelling was heard from Tombru Bazar inside Bangladesh, some 1.5 kilometre north of Walidong hill.