Maximum punishment for Mirpur child killer will be ensured within a month: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has stated that the maximum punishment for the highly discussed child murder incident in Mirpur, Dhaka will be ensured within the next month.

He made this statement at the inauguration ceremony of the birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Nazrul Academy premises the Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said, "The cruel death of an innocent girl in Mirpur, Dhaka is the ultimate proof of the complete degradation of human values. On this matter, I want to clearly present a point at this event today. The current government will not, in any way, tolerate such child or woman abuse. The government will ensure the maximum punishment for the murderers within the next month, and that punishment will be the death penalty, so that no individual dares to commit such acts of abuse against children or women in the future. "

The Prime Minister commented that in order to establish a safe and humane state and society, the rule of law must be established.

He said, "We need to change the political culture. At the same time, we need to revive the perennial religious, social, and cultural values of Bangladesh in our national life. In this regard, the life and work of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are relevant to us. "