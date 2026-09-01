Fishermen ‘fear’ venturing into the Sundarbans

Rows of boats are lined up on the riverbanks. Net-weaving is ongoing in some places, old nets are being repaired in others. Some are painting their boats, while others are applying coal tar. Preparations are underway to return to the Sundarbans.

After a consecutive three-month ban, fishermen and tourists will be allowed to enter the Sundarbans again from 1 September. The lifting of the ban has brought a new rush of activity to communities near the forest.

But alongside the relief of having their livelihoods back, fishermen worry they may have to pay extortion to forest robber groups. If a large portion of the earnings from catching fish and crabs has to be paid as extortion, making ends meet could become difficult.