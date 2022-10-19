Bus services in Khulna to remain suspended on 21, 22 October

“We apprehended the matter earlier and have taken preparations accordingly,” he said.
The BNP activists were asked to come to the city few days ahead of the rally and stay in hotels or relative’s houses, he added.
Earlier on 28 September, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
The party has already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh.
BNP leaders alleged that many BNP leaders and activists were attacked, arrested and implicated in ‘false’ cases in Chittagong and Mymensingh over holding the rally.