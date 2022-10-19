Bus services in Khulna to remain suspended on 21, 22 October

Khulna bus-minibus owners association and motor workers’ union have decided to keep bus services suspended on 21 and 22 October due to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s divisional rally on 22 October, UNB reports.

They took the decision on Wednesday night.

General secretary of motor workers’ union Jakir Hossain said movement of all buses from Khulna will remain suspended on 21 and 22 October.

The BNP will organise the rally on Sonali Bank premises in the city.

District unit BNP general secretary Monirul Hasan alleged that the decision was taken to restrict the BNP leaders and activists of different upazilas of Khulna district and nine districts of Khulna division from joining the rally.