No scope for AL (activities banned) to participate in local govt elections: State Minister

As an organisation, whose activities have been banned in the country, Awami League will not be allowed to participate in elections, said State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam.

He made this remark on Friday, after an event releasing fish fry into a pond at the Shibganj Upazila Parishad premises in Bogura.

The State Minister for Local Government said, "Until the ban on this party is lifted, the fascist Awami League and its affiliated organisations have no right to participate in any political programme in Bangladesh, let alone run in elections. If they do so, they will be brought under the law. Law enforcement agencies will take action against them."