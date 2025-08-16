“I've never dug so many graves for one household before”

The family graveyard is just two-minute walking distance from the house. Three graves have been dug side by side.

The first two on the western side are slightly larger—the first for father Minarul, the second for his son Mahin.

The smallest grave is on the far eastern side, for two-year-old little Mithila.

The graves were dug the day after the four bodies of a family were recovered in Bamonshikhar village of Paba upazila in Rajshahi.

Although four graves were supposed to be dug, only three were prepared. In the end, however, it was decided that only two bodies would be buried there.

Confirming that a decision had been reached, Saeed Ali, chairman of Parila Union Parishad, said: “The son’s family initially wanted to take all four bodies. Later, they decided to take three. That’s why three graves were dug. But due to complications over the burials, finally only the father and son will be taken to the village. The mother and little daughter will be handed over to the in-laws.”