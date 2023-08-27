Landslide kills father, child in Chattogram

A father and his seven-month-old daughter died in a landslide at IW colony in Chattogram’s Sholoshohor area on Sunday morning.
The incident took place around 7:30 am at IW colony in the hill area. The deceased are Sohel, 35, and his daughter Bibi Jannat.
The bodies have been sent to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue, said Panchlaish police station inspector Akhtaruzzaman.
The low-lying areas of Chattogram city have submerged in water due to a heavy downpour overnight. Some roads and alleys were inundated in knee-deep water, causing sufferings to the people.