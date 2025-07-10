Govt approves draft to establish UN rights office in Dhaka

The council of advisers has given final approval to the draft of the 'National Sports Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' and the ‘Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority Ordinance, 2025'.

The council also cleared a proposal of establishing a new Consulate General of Bangladesh in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Proposal of the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing a mission of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Bangladesh has also been approved in the meeting.