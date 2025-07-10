Govt approves draft to establish UN rights office in Dhaka
The council of advisers approved two ordinances and three proposals in a meeting on Thursday, with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
The meeting was held at the chief adviser’s office (CAO) in the city’s Tejgaon area, a cabinet division press release said.
The council of advisers has given final approval to the draft of the 'National Sports Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' and the ‘Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority Ordinance, 2025'.
The council also cleared a proposal of establishing a new Consulate General of Bangladesh in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
Proposal of the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing a mission of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Bangladesh has also been approved in the meeting.
The council also approved a proposal for accession of Bangladesh in the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OP-CAT).
In the meeting, the council also discussed the flood situation in the country and the measures taken thereafter.
The council of advisers was informed about the finalization of the design of Musapur Regulator and Bamni Closure from the Ministry of Water Resources, the finalization of the permanent dam construction project in Feni and the necessity of recovery of canals and ensuring a smooth drainage system in Noakhali.