Women in Rupsha South union vote after 56 years

Women of Rupsha South Union in Faridganj upazila of Chandpur came to polling stations to vote after 56 years. Locally, these women had previously been prohibited from going to polling centres.

From Thursday morning, large crowds of women were seen at various polling stations in the union. Locals expressed excitement over the turnout.

Ayesha Begum, aged 70, was seen at the front of Gridkalindia High School polling centre around 10:30 am. She had come to vote for the first time. She told Prothom Alo, “This is my first time voting. I feel very happy.”

When asked why she had not voted all these years, Ayesha Begum said, “There was a prohibition. After local people explained, I came to vote.”