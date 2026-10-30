Police investigation finds 2 reasons behind mother’s suicide after killing 2 daughters at Dak Bungalow

Police have released an investigation report into the deaths of a mother and her two daughters whose bodies were recovered from the Borguna District's Dak Bungalow.

According to the report, the mother killed her two daughters before taking her own life due to financial hardship in the family and the pressure of repaying loans and instalments amounting to Tk 400,000.

Borguna Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mukit Hasan Khan presented various aspects of the investigation report at a press conference at the district police office at 5:00 pm on Thursday.