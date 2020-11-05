Jhenaidah MP tests positive for coronavirus

Shafiqul Azam Khan, a member parliament from Jhenaidah-3 constituency, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Maheshpur upazila health and family planning officer Anjuman Ara Begum confirmed the matter and said he was found positive for coronavirus after his sample was tested at Kushtia General Hospital.

However, Shafiqul is doing fine and taking treatment from his home at Maheshpur in the district town.