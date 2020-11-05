Jhenaidah MP tests positive for coronavirus

Shafiqul Azam Khan, a member parliament from Jhenaidah-3 constituency, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.
Maheshpur upazila health and family planning officer Anjuman Ara Begum confirmed the matter and said he was found positive for coronavirus after his sample was tested at Kushtia General Hospital.
However, Shafiqul is doing fine and taking treatment from his home at Maheshpur in the district town.
The death toll from Covid-19 reached 6,021 in Bangladesh on Thursday, as health authorities reported 17 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.
During the period, another 1,842 fresh cases were detected which took the caseload to 416,006.