Death toll rises to 55

Among the dead was Kabita Rani, 50. Identities of the others could not be confirmed immediately.
Earlier, superintendent of police in Panchagarh SM Sirajul Huda said they received a list of 40 missing people from their relatives.
Meanwhile, a five-member probe body headed by additional district magistrate (ADM) Dipankar Roy was formed to investigate the capsize, said Panchagarh deputy commissioner Md Zahurul Islam.
The committee was asked to submit its report within three working days.
Sunday, the overloaded boat carrying 60-70 passengers, mostly Hindu devotees, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya around 2:30pm.
Twenty-five bodies were recovered from the river on that day while some managed to swim ashore.
Search for the remaining missing persons continues.