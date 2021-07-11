Local News

Covid-19

Journalist arrested in case filed under Digital Security Act

Correspondent
Thakurgaon
default-image

A journalist has been arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for publishing a report on irregularities in providing food to Covid-19 patients at a Thakurgaon hospital.

Police arrested journalist Tanvir Hasan when he went to Thakurgaon sadar police station for information of a lawsuit around 8:00pm on Saturday, said the police station’s officer-in-charge Tanvirul Islam.

Advertisement

Tanvir Hasan is the district correspondent of Dainik Ittefaq and private television channel, Independent. He also works as the district correspondent of online news portal jagonews24.com.

Police said Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital supervisor Nadirul Aziz filed the lawsuit against Tanvir Hasan, newsbangla24.com correspondent Rahim Suvra and Bangladesh Pratidin’s district correspondent Abdul Latif under the Digital Security Act on Friday.

Advertisement

On 5 July, online news portal jagonews24.com ran a report that said though the government allocated Tk 300 every day for food of every Covid-19 patient, taking treatment at the corona unit of Thakurgaon hospital, the patients are getting food of Tk. 70. Some other media also ran reports on the same issue.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement