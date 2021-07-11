Journalist arrested in case filed under Digital Security Act

Tanvir Hasan is the district correspondent of Dainik Ittefaq and private television channel, Independent. He also works as the district correspondent of online news portal jagonews24.com.
Police said Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital supervisor Nadirul Aziz filed the lawsuit against Tanvir Hasan, newsbangla24.com correspondent Rahim Suvra and Bangladesh Pratidin’s district correspondent Abdul Latif under the Digital Security Act on Friday.
On 5 July, online news portal jagonews24.com ran a report that said though the government allocated Tk 300 every day for food of every Covid-19 patient, taking treatment at the corona unit of Thakurgaon hospital, the patients are getting food of Tk. 70. Some other media also ran reports on the same issue.