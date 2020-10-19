Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of COVID-19 in Sylhet

Aziz Ahmed Selim, a senior journalist and former president of Sylhet Press Club, died of COVID-19 in Sylhet on Sunday night, reports UNB.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sylhet at 8:30pm, said Shah Didar Alam, general secretary of Sylhet Press Club.
Aziz, also Sylhet correspondent of Bangladesh Television, was admitted to CMH on 8 October after being infected with COVID-19, Alam said.
Ahmed Selim was also the chief editor of local daily Uttorpurbo.