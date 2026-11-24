4 Jamaat men's homes set on fire after shots fired at BNP rally in Ishwardi
In Ishwardi, Pabna, allegations have surfaced that the houses of four leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami were attacked, vandalised, looted, and set on fire following a shooting incident during preparations for a BNP rally.
This incident took place from 8 PM to 10 PM last Monday night in the Majhdia area of Sahara union in Ishwardi.
During this time, at least eight motorcycles were set on fire. Tension prevails in the area following the incident.
Earlier, on Monday afternoon, a group of masked individuals attacked and fired shots at a gathering of BNP leaders and activists preparing for a rally in the Majhdia area.
At least five people were injured by gunshots in the incident. Following this, in the evening, attacks and arson occurred in the homes of four leaders and activists of Jamaat. Jamaat leaders have blamed BNP for this incident.
According to eyewitnesses and local sources, a long-standing dispute exists between two groups over the sand mining rights of the Padma River in Ishwardi.
This led to supporters of the expelled Ishwardi Municipal BNP General Secretary Jakaria Pintu preparing for a protest rally yesterday afternoon.
At that time, a group of masked individuals shot at them. The five injured by gunshots were initially treated at the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and then sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
After the shooting incident, tension spread throughout the area. At night, a group of people attacked, vandalised, and looted the homes of Abdur Razzak, the Amir of Sahara union Jamaat; Jamaat activists Samir Uddin, Nurul Alam, and Nurul Islam. At one point, eight motorcycles in these homes were set on fire.
Abdur Razzak, the Amir of Sahara union Jamaat, told Prothom Alo, "The BNP leaders and activists, while chanting slogans against the Awami League, whose activities now banned, set fire to our homes. This barbaric and reprehensible incident was carried out very cunningly. We strongly condemn and protest this incident. We also demand an impartial investigation to identify the real culprits and exemplary punishment for them."
Abdul Gaffar Khan, the secretary of Pabna District Jamaat, has alleged that lootings were carried out at Jamaat leaders' and activists' homes under the leadership of Mehedi, the brother of expelled BNP leader Jakaria Pintu. He has demanded justice for this incident.
However, supporters of Jakaria Pintu have claimed that they were preparing for an anti-Awami League protest rally in the area. At that time, members of the Awami League-supported Kankan Bahini attacked suddenly and fired indiscriminately. The incident happened mainly due to a dispute over the sand business of Padma. There is no conflict with Jamaat in this matter.
When asked, expelled BNP leader Jakaria Pintu told Prothom Alo, "I am in Dhaka. I don't know anything about the incident. My people are being blamed unnecessarily. From what I have learned, a dispute existed between a faction of the Awami League and locals over the sand mining rights of Padma. This led to the firing and attacks on several houses at night. There is no issue of Jamaat here. I am not even aware that any attack took place at the home of anyone from Jamaat."
Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the former Central President of Islami Chhatra Shibir Manjurul Islam inspected the scene.
He told the journalists that the youth from BNP and Jubo Dal set fire to the houses of Jamaat leaders and activists. Conversely, the police provided protection to BNP members. The government should compensate for the damage caused by the attack and arson.
However, Habibur Rahman, the convenor of Pabna District BNP and a resident of Ishwardi, told Prothom Alo that the incident was not political.
Everything happened due to the conflict over the sand mining rights of Padma. A faction is trying to give the matter a political angle. They expect that the police will conduct a proper investigation and take action.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station Md Ashadur Rahman told Prothom Alo at 11 AM on Tuesday that no written complaint has been filed with the police station regarding the incident so far.
If a complaint is received, an investigation will be conducted and legal action will be taken. The situation in the area is currently calm. Additional police have been deployed to maintain control in the area. The police are investigating both the shooting and arson incidents.