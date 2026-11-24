In Ishwardi, Pabna, allegations have surfaced that the houses of four leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami were attacked, vandalised, looted, and set on fire following a shooting incident during preparations for a BNP rally.

This incident took place from 8 PM to 10 PM last Monday night in the Majhdia area of Sahara union in Ishwardi.

During this time, at least eight motorcycles were set on fire. Tension prevails in the area following the incident.

Earlier, on Monday afternoon, a group of masked individuals attacked and fired shots at a gathering of BNP leaders and activists preparing for a rally in the Majhdia area.

At least five people were injured by gunshots in the incident. Following this, in the evening, attacks and arson occurred in the homes of four leaders and activists of Jamaat. Jamaat leaders have blamed BNP for this incident.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, a long-standing dispute exists between two groups over the sand mining rights of the Padma River in Ishwardi.

This led to supporters of the expelled Ishwardi Municipal BNP General Secretary Jakaria Pintu preparing for a protest rally yesterday afternoon.

At that time, a group of masked individuals shot at them. The five injured by gunshots were initially treated at the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and then sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.