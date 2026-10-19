Fishermen attack MP-led drive to protect mother hilsa, 41 detained

At least five law enforcement personnel were injured in an attack by fishermen during a drive to protect mother hilsa, led by a local MP on the Padma River in Shariatpur’s Zajira.

The incident took place early Monday (19 October) at Kalikal Char on the Padma River in Palerchar Union of Zajira upazila. The drive was led by Sayeed Ahmed, BNP MP for Shariatpur-1 (Sadar and Zajira). At the time of the incident, he was on a speedboat with fisheries officials a short distance away.

A total of 41 fishermen were detained in the incident.

Shariatpur District Fisheries Officer Biswajit Kumar Deb told Prothom Alo, “When we went on a drive to protect mother hilsa, fishermen attacked members of the law enforcement agencies and fisheries department. We detained 41 people during today’s drive. Everyone will be brought under the law.”