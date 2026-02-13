BNP lays siege to DC office demanding vote recount in 2 Pabna constituencies

The BNP did not accept the results of the elections in the Pabna-3 (Chatmohar-Bhangura-Faridpur) and Pabna-4 (Ishwardi-Atgharia) constituencies.

In protest, their leaders and activists besieged the offices of the deputy commissioner and district returning officer from Friday afternoon, demanding a recount of votes.

According to the district returning officer's office, a total of eight candidates contested in the Pabna-3 constituency.

As per the unofficial results, Jamaat's candidate Muhammad Ali Ashgar won with 147,475 votes. His closest rival, BNP's Hasan Zafir, received 144,206 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Pabna-4 constituency, Jamaat's candidate Md Abu Taleb Mondal received 137,675 votes. His closest competitor, BNP's Habibur Rahman, secured 133,875 votes.