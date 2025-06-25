‘Mob justice’ turned into an enemy of humanity: Tarique Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said a violent frenzy called “mob justice” has now emerged as an enemy of humanity, warning that it would endanger the environment of building a democratic culture.
He made the remarks in a message on Wednesday, marking the international day in support of victims of torture. He said, “Even though we are free from fascism, the process of building institutions for democracy and ensuring its practice is yet to begin. A violent frenzy called mob justice has turned into an enemy of humanity. It will endanger the environment needed to foster a democratic culture.”
The international day in support of victims of torture will be celebrated tomorrow, 26 June. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP, sent Tarique Rahman’s statement to the media marking the day.
The message noted that the UN-declared international day is immensely significant in showing respect solidarity with victims of torture. The occupied nations achieved independence gradually after World War II, but violence and conflict have continued across the world. Bloodshed and brutality continued in many countries, leading to countless deaths, injuries, and disabilities.
Tarique Rahman said authoritarian regimes in different countries are clamping down on their opponents, lives and properties are under serious threats there. Dissidents are subjected to enforced disappearances, killings, and years of unjust imprisonment under false charges due to the influence of the dictators.
“In Bangladesh, a terrifying fascist rule of Awami League continued for nearly 16 years, sending democracy in prison,” he said.
He accused the Awami League of turning Bangladesh into a totalitarian state, stripping citizens of all civic rights, including freedom of expression. He said press freedom was chained by different draconian laws, and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, whom he described as the symbol of democracy, was unjustly jailed in a fabricated case and denied proper medical care. “The whole country was gripped by fear and silence,” he added.
Tarique Rahman warned against any resurgence of a unilateral system. To prevent this, democracy must be kept dynamic and uninterrupted. “We must foster the noble traditions of humanity, justice, rule of law, and free and fair elections. Maintaining unwavering unity among democratic forces is crucial.”
Expressing solidarity with victims of torture worldwide on the UN-designated day, the BNP leader said, “I call for an end to the barriers to justice for torture victims. Through united efforts of pro-democratic people inspired by humanitarian values, the cruel torturers and authoritarian rulers can be defeated.”