‘Mob justice’ turned into an enemy of humanity: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said a violent frenzy called “mob justice” has now emerged as an enemy of humanity, warning that it would endanger the environment of building a democratic culture.

He made the remarks in a message on Wednesday, marking the international day in support of victims of torture. He said, “Even though we are free from fascism, the process of building institutions for democracy and ensuring its practice is yet to begin. A violent frenzy called mob justice has turned into an enemy of humanity. It will endanger the environment needed to foster a democratic culture.”