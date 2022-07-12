Jubo Dal leader hacked dead in Jashore

Police said the incident took place around 12:00pm on Tuesday when Badiuzzaman was sitting at a tea-stall in front of his home in the area. Some unidentified miscreants appeared at the spot and chopped him to death mercilessly.
Later, locals took him to Jashore general hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.
Additional superintendent of Jashore police Feroz Kabir told Prothom Alo that Badiuzzaman was hacked to death by some miscreants. Several police teams are trying to arrest the killers.
Syed Saberul Haque, member secretary of Jashore district BNP, said Badiuzzaman was a dedicated activist and used to attend party programmes regularly.
He demanded immediate arrest of the killers and bringing them to book.