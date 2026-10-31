Sajek blockade eased after 10 days, takes effect on Sunday
Two organisations leading an indefinite blockade on the tourist road in Sajek, under Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati, have announced a one-day suspension of the programme. The blockade will remain suspended on Sunday (1 November).
The organisations said they had taken the decision considering the daily basic needs and hardships of local residents.
The announcement was made in a joint statement sent to the media on Friday night. Babudhan Chakma and Natun Joy Chakma signed the statement on behalf of the Sajek Public Rights Protection Committee and the Sajek Karbari Association.
According to the statement, the blockade will be suspended for one day on Sunday. The indefinite road blockade will resume the following day, as announced earlier.
The two organisations also said they had taken into consideration the smooth and peaceful celebration of the ongoing Kathin Chibor Dan, one of the major religious festivals of Buddhists, in Sajek. They said special arrangements for easing the blockade would be made through discussions to facilitate the festival. The authorities of the concerned religious institutions or Buddhist monasteries have been asked to contact the organisations soon.
An indefinite blockade has been in place since 22 October at the call of the Sajek Public Rights Protection Committee and the Sajek Karbari Association. This is the third round of blockade organised by the two groups.
One of their key demands is the withdrawal of armed members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), backed by Santu Larma, from the Sajek area.
The PCJSS has denied the allegation. Its information and publicity secretary, Sajib Chakma, told Prothom Alo that the allegation was fabricated to divert attention from the long-standing oppression and harassment of local residents by armed members of the UPDF in Sajek.
The blockade initially began on 11 October, when the Sajek Public Rights Protection Committee and the Sajek Karbari Association enforced a one-day road blockade with three demands. The organisations called another blockade on 15 October. However, they suspended the programme from 16 to 21 October for the Durga Puja celebrations. After the festival, the two organisations announced an indefinite blockade in a statement on 21 October.
The Rangamati district administration subsequently announced the temporary closure of the Sajek tourist destination, citing security concerns.
Following the directive, tourists began leaving Sajek on the morning of 22 October. However, gunfire broke out in the Ujo Bazar area as they were returning. Law enforcement agencies said armed members of the UPDF had opened fire, an allegation the organisation denied.
Protesting attacks, beatings with sticks and vandalism of homes and shops during the Sajek blockade, and expressing support for the demands of Sajek residents, an organisation called the Students-People's Struggle Council enforced a half-day blockade in Rangamati and Khagrachhari on 24 October.