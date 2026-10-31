Sajek blockade eased after 10 days, takes effect on Sunday

Two organisations leading an indefinite blockade on the tourist road in Sajek, under Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati, have announced a one-day suspension of the programme. The blockade will remain suspended on Sunday (1 November).

The organisations said they had taken the decision considering the daily basic needs and hardships of local residents.

The announcement was made in a joint statement sent to the media on Friday night. Babudhan Chakma and Natun Joy Chakma signed the statement on behalf of the Sajek Public Rights Protection Committee and the Sajek Karbari Association.

According to the statement, the blockade will be suspended for one day on Sunday. The indefinite road blockade will resume the following day, as announced earlier.