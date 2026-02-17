BNP routed in all Satkhira seats for ‘4 reasons’

Jamaat-e-Islami candidates defeated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates in all four parliamentary constituencies of Satkhira. In two seats there was direct contest, while in the other two BNP could hardly build any effective competition.

Especially the defeats of BNP heavyweight candidate Habibul Islam and young candidate Md Muriuzzaman disappointed party leaders and activists. On the other hand, Jamaat activists celebrated after winning by big margins.

Local leaders and political analysts have cited four main reasons behind BNP’s debacle: organisational weakness and internal divisions; wrong candidate selection and rebel candidates; allegations of extortion and syndicate formation by some leaders after 5 August; and failure to attract women voters.