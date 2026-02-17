BNP routed in all Satkhira seats for ‘4 reasons’
Jamaat-e-Islami candidates defeated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates in all four parliamentary constituencies of Satkhira. In two seats there was direct contest, while in the other two BNP could hardly build any effective competition.
Especially the defeats of BNP heavyweight candidate Habibul Islam and young candidate Md Muriuzzaman disappointed party leaders and activists. On the other hand, Jamaat activists celebrated after winning by big margins.
Local leaders and political analysts have cited four main reasons behind BNP’s debacle: organisational weakness and internal divisions; wrong candidate selection and rebel candidates; allegations of extortion and syndicate formation by some leaders after 5 August; and failure to attract women voters.
Politically, Satkhira has long been considered a stronghold of Jamaat. Among the four winners, except Gazi Nazrul Islam of Satkhira-4, the other three won as first-time candidates. The newcomers are Md Izzat Ullah in Satkhira-1 (Kalaroa-Tala), Abdul Khaleq in Satkhira-2 (Sadar-Debhata), and Rabiul Bashar in Satkhira-3 (Kaliganj-Ashashuni).
Satkhira-1 (Tala-Kalaroa)
Former BNP lawmaker and heavyweight candidate Habibul Islam lost by 23,777 votes. He got 169,995 votes, while Jamaat candidate Md. Izzat Ullah got 193,772 votes.
Locals had thought BNP would win here even if it lost elsewhere. Analysts say that after 5 August, there were allegations of attacks and looting on houses and establishments of Awami League and minority families, with some BNP activists allegedly involved. Habibul Islam could not fully control these. Also, BNP could not present effective counter-arguments to Jamaat’s religious campaigning among women voters.
Satkhira-2 (Sadar-Debhata)
Jamaat’s Abdul Khaleq won by 150,666 votes. Contesting for the first time, he got 266,959 votes. His nearest rival Abdul Rauf got 116,293 votes.
BNP leaders say they already had organisational weakness here. Nomination of Abdul Rauf caused dissatisfaction inside the party. Abdul Alim and Tajkin Ahmed demanded nomination and protested. Though they later worked together publicly, internal division remained. Controversy over the shrimp fry syndicate in Kulia area also affected votes, they allege.
Satkhira-3 (Kaliganj-Ashashuni)
Jamaat’s Rabiul Bashar won by 78,854 votes, defeating an independent (BNP rebel) candidate. He got 184,233 votes. Independent Shahidul Alam got 105,379 votes and BNP candidate Kazi Alauddin got 56,819 votes.
Sources say Shahidul Alam had long been active locally but Kazi Alauddin got nomination, splitting BNP into two factions. There were protests demanding change of nomination. When it was not changed, Shahidul Alam ran as independent. Later, 67 BNP leaders were expelled for allegedly working for him. Analysts say internal conflict and rebel candidate caused BNP’s defeat here.
Satkhira-4 (Shyamnagar)
Former MP Gazi Nazrul Islam of Jamaat won by 21,487 votes. He got 106,913 votes, while BNP’s Md. Moniruzzaman got 85,426 votes.
Local BNP leaders claim there had long been internal conflict. A section of the party was unhappy with Moniruzzaman’s nomination and stayed inactive. There were also allegations of secret campaigning against BNP among minority voters. Influence of a sand syndicate also affected the election, locals say.
BNP leaders also said they could not present strong counter-arguments to Jamaat’s religious campaigning among women voters, and the influence of the Shyamnagar sand syndicate also played a role.
BNP’s reaction
Repeated attempts to contact several district BNP leaders for comment were unsuccessful as they did not want to comment. District BNP Member Secretary Abu Zahid told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that after 5 August Jamaat actively reorganised its organisation and had no dispute over nominations. They could attract women voters through various strategies.
According to Abu Zahid, BNP delayed giving nominations. Though nominations began on 3 December, they were finalized on 27 December. Time was lost and it took time to resolve internal problems. He also admitted there were some limitations in candidate selection.