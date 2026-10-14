CUET VC says he has not resigned; teachers and students vow to continue protest

Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, has announced that he will resume his duties at the university once he recovers.

He stated that the news being circulated in various media about his resignation is not true. The claim that students allowed him to exit on the condition that he would not return to the campus is also false.

This statement was given by the Vice-Chancellor today, Wednesday afternoon, through a WhatsApp message to Prothom Alo.

After being confined in his office for about 30 hours due to a student movement, he was rescued last Tuesday evening around 6:30 PM by the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. He is currently admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment, he informed.