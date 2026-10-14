CUET VC says he has not resigned; teachers and students vow to continue protest
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, has announced that he will resume his duties at the university once he recovers.
He stated that the news being circulated in various media about his resignation is not true. The claim that students allowed him to exit on the condition that he would not return to the campus is also false.
This statement was given by the Vice-Chancellor today, Wednesday afternoon, through a WhatsApp message to Prothom Alo.
After being confined in his office for about 30 hours due to a student movement, he was rescued last Tuesday evening around 6:30 PM by the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. He is currently admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment, he informed.
Earlier last Monday morning, the Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Shariful Alam entered his office by breaking the lock with the leaders of the Chhatra Dal. Then around 12: 30 PM, students locked the main gate again, keeping him inside. Water and electricity connections were also cut off.
On 21 September, Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of CUET, replacing Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.
Protesting this decision, students have been observing a ‘complete shutdown’ programme since 22 September. The university's teachers, officers, and employees have also been on strike demanding the same.
This has halted most academic activities, including classes and exams.
Amidst the protest, on Monday morning, Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Shariful Alam entered his office by breaking the lock with the leaders of the student organisation. Then around 12:30 PM, students locked the main gate again, keeping him inside. Water and electricity connections were also cut off.
What the Vice-Chancellor said:
Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Shariful Alam said, “False news is being spread in various media that I have resigned and will never set foot on the CUET campus in the future. I did not make any such statement or give any speech. As you know, when I was being taken away, I was not in a state to speak. I left the campus due to illness. I am still unwell and under close observation by doctors. Once I recover, I will resume my duties at the university, God willing.”
The Vice-Chancellor further stated, “I want to reiterate that I have come to Chittagong to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me by the state. I am not here for personal interests, to implement any specific agenda, or for any party or interest-related purpose. Performing university duties and keeping institutional activities functional are important to me.”
Sheikh Shariful Alam mentioned that he does not want any interest group’s instigation or usage to harm the valuable academic lives and activities of the students. He urged students to return to their classes promptly.
The Teachers' ''Complete Non-cooperation'' Programme to Continue:
The CUET Teachers' Association has stated that their work stoppage and ‘complete non-cooperation’ programme will continue. A general meeting of the Teachers' Association was held today, Wednesday at noon in the university's central auditorium.
After the meeting, CUET Teachers' Association Joint Secretary Samiun Basir said, “We are concerned about the incident of breaking into the Vice-Chancellor's residence. There are important documents inside the building. It needs to be investigated whether they have been stolen and the extent of the damage. We remain firm in our demand to reinstate Professor Sayem as Vice-Chancellor. We will continue the strike and non-cooperation.”
Shutdown to continue:
The students have stated that their ‘complete shutdown’ programme will continue with the demand to reinstate Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem as Vice-Chancellor. Md Jahangir Alam, a third-year student from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and one of the protesting students, told Prothom Alo, “We have been protesting with the demand to reinstate Professor Sayem as Vice-Chancellor. This movement will continue. The shutdown program will remain ongoing with the demand to reinstate Sayem Sir."
The protest by teachers, students, officers, and employees has been ongoing for 23 consecutive days on the CUET campus. This has halted all academic activities, including classes and exams. Meanwhile, many students have started leaving the campus for the Durga Puja holiday. On Wednesday morning, it was observed on-site that a few students were heading home with bags.