There have been incidents of attacks, vandalism, and arson at the houses of several members, including a Member of Parliament (MP) of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Gopalganj.

Today, Thursday, from the morning, these incidents took place by the Awami League, whose activities now banned, and Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League leaders and activists, who were holding processions, protests, and carrying local weapons in various areas of the district.

At around 12 PM today, there was an attack, vandalism, and arson at the house of former district BNP president and former chairman of the district council, MH Khan Manju, on Bangabandhu Road in the city.