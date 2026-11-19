BNP MP Selimuzzaman's house in Gopalganj torched
There have been incidents of attacks, vandalism, and arson at the houses of several members, including a Member of Parliament (MP) of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Gopalganj.
Today, Thursday, from the morning, these incidents took place by the Awami League, whose activities now banned, and Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League leaders and activists, who were holding processions, protests, and carrying local weapons in various areas of the district.
At around 12 PM today, there was an attack, vandalism, and arson at the house of former district BNP president and former chairman of the district council, MH Khan Manju, on Bangabandhu Road in the city.
Earlier, at 11 AM, attacks, vandalism, and arson were carried out at the house of Gopalganj-1 constituency MP Selimuzzaman Molla and several houses of his relatives and supporters in Kashiani.
According to local sources, today at around 11 AM, local leaders and activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League gathered with a procession in Jayanagar market of Kashiani upazila.
They were led by Maheshpur union Parishad (UP) chairman Lutfur Rahman. At one stage, vandalism and looting were carried out at the shops of the MP's brothers, Hafiz Molla and Rafiqul Molla.
Later, a procession was taken to Selimuzzaman Molla’s house in Shivgati village of Maheshpur Union. The attackers threw crude bombs and petrol bombs, entered the house, and carried out vandalism and arson. Attacks, vandalism, and arson were also executed at several houses of MP Selimuzzaman Molla’s relatives and neighbours.
Muksudpur upazila BNP General Secretary Tariqul Islam stated that in the morning, a group of people came with a procession and vandalised the houses of the Member of Parliament. At that time, a cocktail explosion occurred, and at one stage, the house was set on fire.
According to local BNP leaders and activists, protesters under the banner of ''agitated public'' brought in a procession and took position in front of the MP's house. At that time, several crude bombs and petrol bombs were thrown targeting the house.
Previously, on Wednesday night, there was a vandalism and arson incident at the city residence of Gopalganj-2 constituency MP KM Babar. On Tuesday night, an incident of arson occurred at the house of Gopalganj-3 constituency MP SM Jilani in Tungipara.