Govt forms body to probe Gopalganj violence
The interim government has formed a committee to investigate the acts of violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on 16 July, 2025.
The committee will be chaired by Nasimul Ghani, senior secretary of the home ministry. He will be joined by two additional secretaries -- one from the Ministry of Public Administration and another from the Ministry of Law and Justice.
This committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings to the Chief Adviser's Office within two weeks, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.
The interim government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts and violence are held accountable in accordance with the law, the statement read.