Cultural activist Shamim placed on one-day remand over 'defamation of religion'

A court has granted a one-day remand for cultural activist Shamim Ashraf, 38, who was arrested in Mymensingh on charges of making derogatory remarks about religion on the social media platform Facebook. The order was issued today, Thursday, at around 12 noon by Mymensingh Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Shariful Haque.

Inspector of Mymensingh Court Police, PSM Mostasinur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the investigating officer had applied for a seven-day remand yesterday, Wednesday afternoon to interrogate Shamim Ashraf in connection with a case filed under laws related to defamation of religion and cyber security. The court had not held the remand hearing on Wednesday, yesterday but scheduled it for today, Thursday. After the hearing today, the court granted a one-day remand.