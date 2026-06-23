Govt official demands bribe using calculator, says “If 15pc given, it come to 38,000”
Allegations have emerged against Babul Chandra Roy, Project Implementation Officer (PIO) of Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh, accusing him of demanding a 15 per cent bribe from beneficiaries of TR, Kabikha (Food for Work) and Kabita (Food for Cash) projects.
A video that has gone viral of Facebook, shows him using a calculator and then apparently demanding the money from union parishad (UP) members and project committee chairpersons.
The 4-minute and 48-second video, which circulated on Facebook on Monday, shows Babul Chandra Roy sitting in his office with project files.
He is seen speaking with several UP members and project committee chairpersons seated in front of him, although their faces are not visible in the footage.
During the conversation, Babul Chandra Roy says, “Member sir, you have eight tonnes of wheat, don’t you? At Tk 40,000 each.” A person sitting opposite replies, “No, sir, Tk 32,000 each.”
After entering figures into a calculator, the PIO says, “Then Tk 32,000 multiplied by eight equals Tk 256,000. If you give 15 per cent, it comes to Tk 38,000.”
The individual responds, “That much, sir? Please reduce it a little. There was hardly any profit in the work, and now you are asking for Tk38,000.”
The PIO replies, “Members never make a profit.”
The individual then says, “Didn’t you see the work I carried out, sir? Look at the quality of work I have done.”
In response, the PIO says, “Have you ever heard any member say they made a profit? You tell me. I have been working as a PIO for so long, and not a single member has ever told me they made a profit.”
The individual replies, “There is pressure regarding the work, sir, from the party and from the public as well. People want the work to be done properly.”
The PIO says, “I have said what I needed to say. If you have anything else to say, go ahead.”
At that point, another person says, “This uncle has a TR project as well.”
A second individual says, “Sir, I also have a small TR project.”
The PIO asks, “How much?”
The individual replies, “Tk 162,000.”
Again using the calculator, the PIO says, “Then Tk 162,000 multiplied by 15 per cent equals Tk 24,000.”
The individual responds, “Tk 24,000, Sir? We did not even come to the council for three and a half years. We complete our work 100 per cent, sir.”
The PIO replies, “Listen, they did not allow you to come to the council before. From now on, you should not allow them either. Consider it settling scores.”
The individual responds, “How is that settling scores, sir? We have been here for only one and a half years. The previous five years are not coming back. Three and a half years are gone, and only one and a half years remain.”
The video then shows Babul Chandra Roy again using the calculator to determine how much commission would be payable from the projects of the two individuals.
A UP member from Debiganj upazila who was present in the office that day, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said, “Eight to 10 of us were in the PIO’s office that day. We could not tell who recorded the video. The incident took place six or seven days ago. I completed a project worth Tk 120,000. I finished the work before Eid-ul-Fitr, but he would not release the bill and kept delaying it. I eventually received the payment. He inspected and accepted my work in full. If I have to give him 15 per cent, where will I get the money from? However, he took 5 per cent from some people and 7 per cent from others.”
When contacted by Prothom Alo regarding the video, Babul Chandra Roy said over the telephone, “In many cases, we help UP members and project chairpersons calculate VAT, income tax, labour costs and other expenses. Sometimes people come here repeatedly even though they have not completed the work. I am not aware of who recorded and circulated such a video or under what circumstances. You may investigate me and determine whether I actually demand bribes from anyone in this manner.”
Commenting on the matter, Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Shukria Parveen told Prothom Alo over the telephone, “We have seen the video. We have instructed the Debiganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) to investigate the matter. Once we receive the investigation report, we will take action accordingly.”