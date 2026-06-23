Govt official demands bribe using calculator, says “If 15pc given, it come to 38,000”

Allegations have emerged against Babul Chandra Roy, Project Implementation Officer (PIO) of Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh, accusing him of demanding a 15 per cent bribe from beneficiaries of TR, Kabikha (Food for Work) and Kabita (Food for Cash) projects.

A video that has gone viral of Facebook, shows him using a calculator and then apparently demanding the money from union parishad (UP) members and project committee chairpersons.

The 4-minute and 48-second video, which circulated on Facebook on Monday, shows Babul Chandra Roy sitting in his office with project files.

He is seen speaking with several UP members and project committee chairpersons seated in front of him, although their faces are not visible in the footage.

During the conversation, Babul Chandra Roy says, “Member sir, you have eight tonnes of wheat, don’t you? At Tk 40,000 each.” A person sitting opposite replies, “No, sir, Tk 32,000 each.”