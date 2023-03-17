All Chattogram oxygen plants to remain closed Friday

Ship breakers association president Mohammad Abu Taher announced the programme at a protest meeting on Thursday.
“Owners of all oxygen plants in Chattogram announced to observe the shutdown on Friday protesting the harassment of Santu by the police,” he added.
Abu Taher further said the country’s business community felt ashamed of the incident of producing Chattogram-based Seema Oxygen Plant’s MD Santu before the court by tying with a rope.
The BSBA will form a human chain in front of Chattogram Press Club on Saturday demanding release of Santu and action against accused police personnel involved with the harassment, he said.
President Taher also warned that they would shut down all ship breaking yards unless their demands are met within the stipulated time.
Earlier, on 4 March, a massive cylinder explosion and fire at Seema Oxygen Plant in Kadam Rasul area of Bhatiari union of Sitakunda left seven people dead and 30 others wounded.
Rokeya Begum, the wife of Abdul Quader who died in the explosion, filed the case against 16 people, including three brothers, who own the oxygen plant.
Police arrested Santu involving the case filed on 4 March.
A Chattogram court placed him one-day remand on Wednesday.