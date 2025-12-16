Fire set to freedom fighter’s grave on the night before Victory Day
There has been an incident of arson at the grave of a valiant freedom fighter in Niamatpur village of Shariatpur Sadar upazila.
Family members of freedom fighter A Mannan Khan said that miscreants set fire to the grave late at night on Monday and then fled away.
Villagers said that Mannan Khan, a resident of Niamatpur village under Angaria Union of Shariatpur Sadar upazila, took part in the Liberation War of 1971 and fought against the Pakistani occupying forces.
He died on 8 January 2010. His family buried him beside their home. Under the cover of darkness last night, miscreants placed some pieces of wood on the grave and set it on fire.
A Mannan is survived by two sons and two daughters. After her husband’s death, his wife Mahfuza Begum has been living in Niamatpur village with one son and one daughter.
She goes to her husband’s grave every morning when she wakes up. This morning, when she went there, she noticed signs that the grave had been set on fire. Hearing her screams, other family members rushed to the spot.
A Mannan’s daughter Afroza Akhtar informed the local administration and freedom fighters over the phone. She told Prothom Alo, “Hearing my mother’s screams, I ran to my father’s grave and saw ashes scattered over part of it, ashes from a fire that had just been extinguished.”
“There was still a little smoke rising from the ashes. I immediately informed the Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and the freedom fighters. We cannot understand who did this or for what purpose. We are deeply shocked and frightened by the incident,” she added.
Shariatpur Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ilora Yasmin told Prothom Alo this morning, “The freedom fighter’s daughter informed me about the incident of arson at her father’s grave. After finishing the Victory Day programmes, I will send officials to the freedom fighter’s home and look into the matter in detail.”
Visiting Niamatpur village this morning, relatives were seen gathered beside the grave of freedom fighter A Mannan Khan. Standing there, his wife Mahfuza Begum was crying. Wiping away her tears, she told Prothom Alo, “Our entire family and the villagers are proud of my husband. I cannot accept such an insulting act at his grave.”
“What enmity could anyone have with the grave of an honoured person? Is this happening because my husband was a freedom fighter? To whom should I seek justice? On a day meant for the Victory Day celebration, our entire family is in tears,” she added.
Abdul Aziz Sikder, convener of the Shariatpur Sadar Upazila Freedom Fighters’ Command Council, told Prothom Alo, “We have received news that a freedom fighter’s grave has been set on fire. Such an incident is deeply worrying and alarming. We freedom fighters will discuss the matter and decide on the next course of action.”
When contacted, deputy commissioner of Shariatpur Tahsina Begum told Prothom Alo, “I have not yet heard about any such incident. I will speak to the superintendent of police and take the necessary steps.”