Fire set to freedom fighter’s grave on the night before Victory Day

There has been an incident of arson at the grave of a valiant freedom fighter in Niamatpur village of Shariatpur Sadar upazila.

Family members of freedom fighter A Mannan Khan said that miscreants set fire to the grave late at night on Monday and then fled away.

Villagers said that Mannan Khan, a resident of Niamatpur village under Angaria Union of Shariatpur Sadar upazila, took part in the Liberation War of 1971 and fought against the Pakistani occupying forces.

He died on 8 January 2010. His family buried him beside their home. Under the cover of darkness last night, miscreants placed some pieces of wood on the grave and set it on fire.