Armed men escort UP chairman, member to polling centre in Narayanganj

Although, according to the electoral code and conduct, nobody is allowed to display the arms in the centre, police didn’t bar them from doing so.

Bazlur Rahman and Tofayel Ahmed were phoned several times, but they didn’t respond. They even didn’t reply to the messages.

District election official Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that "This cannot be done as per the law. We observed the whole election. We also talked to the candidates several times. But nobody has filed any complaint to us. We will look into the matter."