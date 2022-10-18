Armed men escort UP chairman, member to polling centre in Narayanganj

On a spot visit, it was seen that Bazlur Rahman, member of ward 9 of Kayetpara UP, accompanied by two armed bodyguards came to Sahitunnesa Pilot Girls High School centre at Murapara around 11:00 am to cast vote.
The bodyguards were seen waiting outside when Bazlur, executive member of Rupganj Awami League (AL), entered the polling booth to cast his vote.
He is accused in many cases, including murder, arms and narcotics.
At the same centre, Tofayel Ahmed alias Almas, Murapara UP chairman, cast his vote around 10:00am. Then he left the centre. But the chairman came to the girls’ school premises around 11:15 am with two armed bodyguards -- who roamed around the centre till 1:00pm.
Although, according to the electoral code and conduct, nobody is allowed to display the arms in the centre, police didn’t bar them from doing so.
Bazlur Rahman and Tofayel Ahmed were phoned several times, but they didn’t respond. They even didn’t reply to the messages.
District election official Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that "This cannot be done as per the law. We observed the whole election. We also talked to the candidates several times. But nobody has filed any complaint to us. We will look into the matter."
Journalist barred from entering center
A journalist bearing an observer card was allegedly barred from entering the polling centre of Araihazar Pilot Model Government High School centre at Araihazar in Narayanganj.
Around 12:00 pm, Sima Rani Das, reserved member candidate (woman), alleged to the journalists that a group of youths was disrupting the peace repeatedly outside the polling center on behalf of her opponent candidate, Shahida Mosarraf.
Sima Rani informed the matter to the police but to no avail.
Three journalists of the private television channels told Prothom Alo that no journalist was allowed to enter the centre after 10:00 am.