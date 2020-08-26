Khulna City Corporation announces Tk 5.04b budget

Despite the COVID-19 situation, KCC has achieved 67.32 per cent development works of the 2019-2020 FY targets, he added.

Highlighting the overview of the ongoing and proposed development projects of the city corporation, he stated that the budget has been formulated for expanding civic services.

At the function, he said two major projects on infrastructure developments including the city’s important damaged roads and drainage system repairing and development are being implemented at a cost of around Tk 1431.36 crore.

“We’ve planned 10 more need-based projects with an estimated cost of around Tk 101 crore,” he added.

Three development projects have already been completed in last fiscal year, he said, adding that without dredging of the Rupsha and Bhairab rivers, waterlogging problem of the city would not be removed despite eviction of illegal structures by the 22 canals.