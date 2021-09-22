'Killer' arrested after boy murdered over mobile Ludo game in Madaripur

Meanwhile, police arrested Mehedi Hasan, 19, the alleged killer. He is the son of Bidut Mian from Kachai Matborerkandi area of the upazila.
Victim’s father filed a case with the Shibchar police station on Wednesday.
Locals and police sources said suspect Mehedi Hasan came to his grandfather’s house at Charkandi area a month ago.
At times, he would play mobile Ludo game with Ratan and Sohan from neighbouring houses. Mehedi and the two children played Ludo in the mobile of Sohan's mother on Tuesday morning. At one stage, Ratan hurled abuse at Mehedi over the result of the game. Angered at Ratan, Mehedi then planned to kill the child.
On that day, Mehedi invited Ratan and Sohan to a restaurant in Kathalbari area on the afternoon. They all altogether went to a solitary place on Padma bridge approach road. Mehedi then sent Sohan to a nearby shop to bring snacks and water.
Meantime, he strangled Ratan to death with a belt. When Sohan retuned and asked the whereabouts of Ratan, Mehedi replied Ratan went home. Later Mehedi tried to strangle Sohan to death with an electric wire at Banglabazar jetty area. Hearing the scream of Sohan, locals rushed in and Mehedi fled the scene.
As Ratan did not return home, his family started searching for the boy. Informed by Sohan, police later arrested Mehedi from his grandfather’s home around 10:00pm on Tuesday. After that, police took Mehedi to the Padma bridge approach road area and recovered Ratan’s body around 12:00am on Wednesday.
Victim’s mother Zarina Begum said, “Mehedi killed my son over a trifle matter. I want capital punishment for Mehedi.”
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar police station Md Miraz Hossain told Prothom Alo that Mehedi had an argument with two children over mobile Ludo game. Mehedi admitted to killing Ratan. The smartphone of Ratan was also recovered from Mehedi.
Mehedi lives with his family at a slum in Dhaka. He came to his grandfather’s house a month ago. The victim’s father Jasim Mollah filed a murder case in this connection. Mehedi was shown arrested in the case, the OC added.