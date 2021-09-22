'Killer' arrested after boy murdered over mobile Ludo game in Madaripur

A minor boy was allegedly killed in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur centring a dispute over playing Ludo game in mobile.

The body, tied with belt from neck, of 9-year-old Ratan Molla was recovered from Padma bridge approach road area around 12:00am on Wednesday.

Ratan Molla is the son Taher Akaon from the upazila’s Charkandi area.

An attempt was also made to kill another minor boy Sohan Sikder, 9, son of Nasir Sikder from Charkandi area, over the dispute.