Two handed over to police after mob beating for ‘buying votes’

Two persons were detained with Tk 180,000 (1.8 lakh) while ‘buying votes’ in Naraynaganj-1 (Rupganj) constituency around 2:00am on early Sunday.

Locals caught them in Gutiabo area of Rupganj Sadar union and handed them over to police after mob beating.

The detainees are: Mohammad Naeem Mia and Md Shobuj. Both of them are residents of Gutiabo area. The detainees have claimed to be supporters of independent candidate Shahjahan Bhuiyan.