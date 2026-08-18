Narsingdi
Gas shortage halts production at over 100 factories
Production at more than 100 small and large industrial factories in Narsingdi has been suspended due to a severe gas shortage. Workers at these factories have been forced to sit idle. Factory owners are suffering as a result of the situation. Stoves are also not working in households, while long queues of vehicles are forming at CNG filling stations.
Speaking to industrial owners, it was learnt that gas pressure in Narsingdi had already been quite low before the ongoing gas crisis began. Even with low pressure, they had somehow continued production by operating in shifts. Gas pressure has been at its lowest level for the past week. At times, it has dropped to zero. Although factories managed to maintain at least 10 per cent production over the past month using limited gas pressure and alternative methods, production has been suspended at more than 100 factories over the past few days. They are uncertain about when the gas crisis will be resolved.
Narsingdi is one of the country’s fastest-growing industrial areas. The district supplies nearly 70 per cent of the demand for locally produced fabrics across the country. There are more than 3,000 textile, dyeing and spinning mills in the district.
Which factories have suspended production
Among the factories that have suspended production in and around Narsingdi city are Chishtia Sizing Mill, Yamin Sizing Mill, Momin Sizing Mill, Hossain Dyeing and Calendaring Mill, Abed Textile Mills, Shilpi Dyeing, Nadi-Bangla Sizing Mill, Bhuiyan Textile and Calendar Mills, Anwar Printex, Rongdhonu Sizing Mill, N Ahmed Dyeing and Nasir Dyeing.
In addition, several factories of Amanat Shah Group and Pakiza Group in Madhabdi, as well as MMK Dyeing, Muktadin Dyeing, Madhabdi Dyeing, Mukta Dyeing and Sakhina Dyeing, have also suspended operations.
What industrial owners say
Prothom Alo Correspondent spoke to 10 industrial owners about the gas crisis. They said the energy crisis emerged just as businesses were trying to recover after dealing with a series of natural and man-made disasters in recent years. Production at more than 100 small and large industrial factories in the district is now completely halted. Factory owners are hoping that gas supplies will return to normal. They estimate that the energy crisis is causing losses of Tk 4 billion to Tk 5 billion a day in Narsingdi on average.
It has been learnt that industrial factories are normally supposed to receive gas at a pressure of 15 PSI (pounds per square inch). For a long time, the pressure had fallen to 2–4 PSI. Over the past few days, it has dropped to zero.
Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, president of the Narsingdi Textile, Dyeing and Printing Association and owner of Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills, said Narsingdi meets 70 per cent of the country’s demand for fabrics. Gas shortages have halted production at many mills and factories in Narsingdi. If this continues, industrial owners will not be able to pay workers’ salaries or gas bills, he said.
Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Rashidul Hasan said the gas crisis in Narsingdi had become more severe because the Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory has resumed full-scale production.
The gas-dependent fertiliser factory had been operating at 50 per cent capacity, but it is now being run at full capacity to increase production and reduce imports. As a result, gas allocated for industrial factories is being diverted to the fertiliser factory, leaving local industrial entrepreneurs without adequate gas supplies, he added.
Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, director of Bhuiyan Textile and Calendar Mills Ltd, urged the authorities to resolve the gas crisis quickly. “The government should tell us when this crisis will be resolved and what we should do until then,” he said.
Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of Abed Textile Mills, said production at the factory had been completely suspended for 20 days. Workers are spending idle time at the factory without production. To avoid discontent among workers, they are being assigned equipment maintenance and cleaning duties.
Maksud Rahman, manager of Titas Gas’s regional marketing office in Narsingdi, said, “Gas pressure has dropped significantly in Narsingdi and several neighbouring districts due to a technical fault at an LNG terminal. As a result, a gas shortage has emerged in production-oriented industries, households and the transport sector. We are trying to resolve the crisis quickly.”