Gas shortage halts production at over 100 factories

Production at more than 100 small and large industrial factories in Narsingdi has been suspended due to a severe gas shortage. Workers at these factories have been forced to sit idle. Factory owners are suffering as a result of the situation. Stoves are also not working in households, while long queues of vehicles are forming at CNG filling stations.

Speaking to industrial owners, it was learnt that gas pressure in Narsingdi had already been quite low before the ongoing gas crisis began. Even with low pressure, they had somehow continued production by operating in shifts. Gas pressure has been at its lowest level for the past week. At times, it has dropped to zero. Although factories managed to maintain at least 10 per cent production over the past month using limited gas pressure and alternative methods, production has been suspended at more than 100 factories over the past few days. They are uncertain about when the gas crisis will be resolved.