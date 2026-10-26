Woman who said ‘voted for BNP govt, now suffering’ in Facebook Live shown arrested

Police have sent a woman business owner in Bhaluka of Mymensingh to court after showing her arrested under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The woman business owner was detained amid tensions involving local BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders and activists after expressing anger against the incumbent government in a Facebook Live broadcast.

She was sent to the Mymensingh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.

However, police have said that they found no anti-government remarks after reviewing the woman's Facebook Live video.