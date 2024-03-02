Gunshots, mortar shell explosions continue in Rakhine
Fighting intensified in the Rakhine state of Myanmar until Friday afternoon after fresh conflict erupted since Thursday following an interval of three days. The noise of intermittent gunshots and mortar shell explosions shook this side of the border in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar on Friday.
Local sources said fighting has been on between the Myanmar security forces and the insurgent armed group Arakan Army over taking control and retrieving the border outposts in Kumirkhali, Naichadong, Kwachidong, Shilkhali, Balibazar, Careiprang, Perangproo in Rakhine on the other side of the Hinla and Teknaf municipality border in Whykhon union of Teknaf upazila. People in Teknaf heard loud noises of explosions that continuously shook the area.
Teknaf municipality panel mayor told Prothom Alo intense fighting began between two sides in several areas including Balibazar and Perangproo near Mongdu town of Rakhaine after 11:00pm on Thursday and that lasted until 4:00pm on Friday. People in Teknaf passed sleepless nights due to the sound of mortar shell explosions.
Whykong union parishad panel chairman Shah Jalal said people from his areas heard the sound of gunshots and mortar shell blasts throughout the night. The Arakan Army took control of the Totardia area on the bank of Naf river on the other side of the Whykong union two weeks ago, and now the Myanmar security forces are trying to retake it.
According to several borders sources, there are several outposts of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) in Balibazar, Nakpura, Kumirkhali and Perangproo of Rakhaine. The Arakan Army reportedly took control of three border outpost in Tumbru Right and Left, as well as several other outposts in Rachidong and Buchidong in the south of Mongdu over the month-long fighting, now the Arakan Army are out to take over the central part of Mongdu town.
Hinla union parishand chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali said people were panicked as fresh firing and shelling began after a halt for three days. Whykong union parishad chairman Nur Ahmed Anwari said explosions of mortar shells were shaking the area.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury said loud sounds of renewed firing were reportedly heard in several areas. Though the border situation was calm, people were panicked due to gunshots and mortar shell explosions at night. People are also advised to maintain a safe distance, he added.
Calm in Naikhongchari, Ukhiya borders
People living in the Naikhongchari border of Bandarban and the Ukhiya border of Cox’s Bazar heard no sound of firings.
Bandarban’s Ghumdhum union parishad chairman Jahangir Aziz said fighting is currently taking place 30-40 kilomiters south of the Ghumdhum border, which is why no sound is being heard. Students of five government primary schools along the Ghumdhum border returned to schools after a closure of 23 days.
Ukhiya’s Palongkhali union parishad chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said the Arakan Army surrounded the Mongdu town from three sides and now they are desperate to take over the town while the Myanmar government forces applied all-out strength. People are not going to shrimps and crab enclosures along the border due to firing, he added.
Teknaf-2 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said they are closely monitoring the Rakhaine situation and the BGB remains on alert to prevent the infiltration of Rohingya