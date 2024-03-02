Gunshots, mortar shell explosions continue in Rakhine

Teknaf municipality panel mayor told Prothom Alo intense fighting began between two sides in several areas including Balibazar and Perangproo near Mongdu town of Rakhaine after 11:00pm on Thursday and that lasted until 4:00pm on Friday. People in Teknaf passed sleepless nights due to the sound of mortar shell explosions.

Whykong union parishad panel chairman Shah Jalal said people from his areas heard the sound of gunshots and mortar shell blasts throughout the night. The Arakan Army took control of the Totardia area on the bank of Naf river on the other side of the Whykong union two weeks ago, and now the Myanmar security forces are trying to retake it.

According to several borders sources, there are several outposts of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) in Balibazar, Nakpura, Kumirkhali and Perangproo of Rakhaine. The Arakan Army reportedly took control of three border outpost in Tumbru Right and Left, as well as several other outposts in Rachidong and Buchidong in the south of Mongdu over the month-long fighting, now the Arakan Army are out to take over the central part of Mongdu town.