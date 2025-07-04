BNP men besiege Hatibandha police station to ‘obstruct sending rescue mission’ at Patgram
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists allegedly blocked the Hatibandha police station in Lalmonirhat to prevent the policemen from responding to an attack and vandalism at the nearby Patgram police station, according to police sources.
The police filed a case on Thursday, on allegations of obstructing government duties and passing threats. The case named 27 leaders from the BNP’s affiliated bodies, including the Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal.
However, BNP leaders have denied the allegations, saying they are unaware of who was responsible.
According to local police sources, the incident took place Wednesday night. Upon hearing about the attack on Patgram police station, assistant superintendent of police (circle-B) Jayanta Kumar Sen and Hatibandha officer-in-charge (OC) Mahmud-un-Nabi set out with three vehicles of police personnel around 11:30 pm. But they were blocked at the main gate of the Hatibandha station.
The police alleged that 70–80 motorcycles were used to barricade the road outside the station by activists from Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal, and Chhatra Dal.
Officers were held up for at least 40 minutes, when there were phases of altercation. Later, the leaders and activists left the spot around 12:00 am.
OC Mahmud-un-Nabi told Prothom Alo that some 200-250 people blocked their way when they came out to go to the Patgram police station. When the police tried to push through, they pushed back and hurled abuses, saying they will not allow any policeman to go from Hatibandha to rescue officers of the Patgram police station.
Police sources said some local BNP leaders, including Shah Nurunnabi Kajal, convener of the upazila Swechchhasebak Dal, and others from Krishak Dal, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal, led the blockade.
Responding to the allegation, Shah Nurunnabi said they did not block anyone. He, along with some others, went to the station regarding a case, but the OC said they were heading out for an operation. The OC also misbehaved with them, which made some of them upset.
He continued that someone from the spot might have called others. When some leaders and activists gathered there, an altercation took place there. However, they did not prevent the police.
OC Mahmud-un-Nabi, however, insisted there is CCTV footage to support the police's version of events. A case has been filed for obstruction, illegal blockade, and threats to public servants. The police are trying to arrest the accused.