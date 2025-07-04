BNP men besiege Hatibandha police station to ‘obstruct sending rescue mission’ at Patgram

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists allegedly blocked the Hatibandha police station in Lalmonirhat to prevent the policemen from responding to an attack and vandalism at the nearby Patgram police station, according to police sources.

The police filed a case on Thursday, on allegations of obstructing government duties and passing threats. The case named 27 leaders from the BNP’s affiliated bodies, including the Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal.

However, BNP leaders have denied the allegations, saying they are unaware of who was responsible.