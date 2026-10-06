Three including 2 policemen on four-day remand over ‘Pichchi Raja’ escape

A court has granted four days’ remand for two policemen and sister of Raja, alias ‘Pichchi Raja’, who were arrested for allegedly helping Raja escape from a prison van while he was being taken to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

Gazipur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-4 Judge Zubayer Rashid passed the order on Tuesday. Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, court inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Those put on remand are Sub-Inspector (SI) Prabir Kumar Biswas, who was in charge of the prison van; its driver, Nayek Kamal Hossain; and Raja’s sister Taslima.