Three including 2 policemen on four-day remand over ‘Pichchi Raja’ escape
A court has granted four days’ remand for two policemen and sister of Raja, alias ‘Pichchi Raja’, who were arrested for allegedly helping Raja escape from a prison van while he was being taken to Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.
Gazipur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-4 Judge Zubayer Rashid passed the order on Tuesday. Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, court inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Those put on remand are Sub-Inspector (SI) Prabir Kumar Biswas, who was in charge of the prison van; its driver, Nayek Kamal Hossain; and Raja’s sister Taslima.
On Monday, the case’s investigating officer, Syed Mizanur Rahman, had sought seven days’ remand for them. Following a hearing on Tuesday, the court granted four days’ remand.
Police said the prison van was returning to Kashimpur Central Jail from the Dhaka District Judge’s Court with 29 accused at around 8:30 pm on 27 September.
The police officers in charge had said that Pichchi Raja escaped from the van after asking to use the toilet when the van reached the Baimail area under Konabari police station area in Gazipur city. However, the investigation found that this account did not match the events.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Israil Howlader told Prothom Alo that the police officers in charge of the prison van had released Pichchi Raja in exchange for money.
However, it has not yet been established how much money they received. Tk 60,000 was recovered from the home of prison van driver Nayek Kamal Hossain.
The two police officers and Pichchi Raja’s sister Taslima were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.
Police arrested Pichchi Raja from the Mohammadpur area of Dhaka on 19 May. According to police, he is one of the leading drug dealers in the area. He has several cases filed against him.