Initiative to build a clean city

Standing beside the Dhaka–Narayanganj link road in the city’s Chanmari area, one can notices a different view. Where once dust flew and banners and festoons covered everything—now, the six-lane, eight-kilometer road divider is blooming with flowers such as oleander (Raktakorobi), ixora (Rangan), cherry, flame tree (Krishnachura), and pink trumpet. The branches sway with green leaves in the wind. Amid the busy highway, it feels like a touch of serenity.

Through the ‘Green and Clean Narayanganj’ programme, the face of this industrial city is changing. Deputy commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mian launched the initiative two months ago with the slogan ‘Clean City, Healthy Citizens’.

The programme includes planting hundreds of thousands of trees, installing modern dustbins, and removing waste from canals—breathing new life into the city.

Housewife Rasheda Akhter, a resident of Chanmari, told Prothom Alo, “Earlier, garbage used to pile up everywhere along the roads. Now, waste is collected by trolleys. With the removal of banners and the planting of flower trees, the city has become full of greenery and blossoms. It looks beautiful.”

Rickshaw puller Shahidul Islam added, “There are more trees now—it’s soothing to the eyes. Who wouldn’t love to live in such a city?”